Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Woman Held In DWI-Drugs Head-On Crash, State Police Say
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Brand-New Poll Reveals Who's Most Comfortable Returning To The Office By Age Group

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Gen Z is the age group least comfortable returning to the office in the current state of the pandemic, according to a new poll.
Gen Z is the age group least comfortable returning to the office in the current state of the pandemic, according to a new poll. Photo Credit: Image by Umer Idrisi / Pixabay

Gen Z is the age group least comfortable returning to the office in the current state of the pandemic, according to a new poll.

The Harris Poll separated respondents into categories Gen Z (ages 18 to 24), Millenials (ages 25 to 40), Gen X (ages 41 to 56) and Baby Boomers and older (ages 57 and older).

The results found that 33 percent of Gen Z respondents said they would be uncomfortable returning to the office.

Millennials were the most comfortable returning to the office, with just 25 percent of respondents saying they would be uncomfortable to return. 

The poll found that 28 percent of Gen X and 31 percent of Baby Boomers and older said they would be uncomfortable returning to the office. 

A ZipRecruiter labor economist said that Gen Z's hesitance to return to the office could be linked to the fact that many have come into a job market amid the pandemic when norms have changed, the website reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.