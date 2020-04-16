COVID-19: Alert Issued For Department Of Treasury Stimulus Scams

As more than 80 million Americans have either already received or are awaiting economic stimulus automatic deposits in their bank accounts or checks through the mail, the Treasury Department is warning of scams associated with the payments.

"If you receive calls, emails, or other communications claiming to be from the United States Treasury Department and offering COVID-19 related grants or stimulus payments in exchange for personal financial information, or an advance fee, or charge of any kind, including the purchase of gift cards, do not respond, "the department said.

The Federal Trade Commission is offering some important things to know to avoid being scammed.

You don’t need to do anything. As long as you filed taxes for 2018 and/or 2019, the federal government likely has the information it needs to send you your money. Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who are otherwise not required to file a tax return also do not need to do anything to receive their money. If you otherwise have not filed taxes recently, you may need to submit a simple tax return to get your check. (More on who’s eligible here.)

Do not give anyone your personal information to “sign-up” for your relief check. There is nothing to sign up for. Anyone calling to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security number, PayPal account, or bank information is a scammer, plain and simple. Also be on the lookout for email phishing scams, where scammers pretend to be from the government and ask for your information as part of the “sign up” process for the checks.

To set up direct deposit of your check, communicate only with the IRS at irs.gov/coronavirus . And you only need to do this if you didn’t give the IRS your bank information on your 2018 or 2019 return. In the coming weeks, the IRS will be setting up an online form available through irs.gov/coronavirus. But nowhere else, and never in response to an email, text, or call.

No one has early access to this money. Anyone that claims to is a scammer. The timeline for this process is not exact, but it looks like funds will start going out in the next few weeks. Scammers are using the lack of detail to try to trick people into giving their personal information and money.

To get official updates and more information, visit the IRS’s page on economic impact payments . If you come across a scammer trying to take your check, report it at ftc.gov/complaint .

