Community Rallies To Support Family Of HS Student Killed In Rockland Crash

A community is coming out to support the family of a teen who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

Suffern High School sophomore Jacqueline Zangrilli, age 16, died around 2:50 a.m., on Saturday, April 24, when the vehicle she was riding in struck a utility pole, according to the Ramapo Police.

Following Zangrilli's death, a GoFundMe was set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.

"Jacqueline was special in so many ways," said the GoFundMe. "She was an incredible daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. Jacqueline was full of life."

As of Monday, April 26, the fund has raised more than $90,000.

Five teens were in the vehicle at the time of the crash in Montebello. All were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, an unnamed 17-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter,

Second-degree assault,

First-degree vehicular assault,

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

DWI

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 26.

According to the GoFundMe, organized by Patrice McDonald-Brophy, Jacqueline loved school and was very involved in sports.

"She played basketball and field hockey, excelling in both," McDonald-Brophy said.

Jacqueline leaves behind her family, her close friends, and her former teammates.

Suffern High School is offering to counsel students grieving from the loss.

"A student death is a difficult and a challenging situation," said Suffern High School Principal Patrick Breen in a statement. "This is an incredibly difficult time for our community."

Since her passing numerous community and sports organizations have posted "Suffern Strong" with the Suffern High School logo on their Facebook pages as a way to offer support.

The Suffern girls soccer Twitter account said: "The Suffern community's heart is broken but we are strongest when we're united."

Support has also come from local leaders, including Rockland County Legislature Chairman Alden H. Wolfe who said "This vivacious and loving young woman can never be replaced.

“As a father myself, I cannot imagine the heartbreak that the parents and family of this promising young woman are enduring. On behalf of myself and the entire Rockland County Legislature, I offer our deepest and sincerest condolences to all who are feeling the impact of this tragedy, including students and teachers at Suffern High School," Wolfe added.

Condolences can be made to the family on Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

