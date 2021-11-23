Chef From Hudson Valley Voted World's Best

A celebrated chef from the region has been named the world's best by an association of highly-rated restaurants, according to a new report.

Les Grandes Tables Du Monde, an association of 179 restaurants across 23 countries, announced that Chef Daniel Boulud, a resident of Northern Westchester County, was voted the world's best restaurateur, according to AFP news.

Boulud opened his flagship restaurant, "Daniel," in New York City in 1993.

"At the heart of Manhattan, Restaurant Daniel is a celebrated culinary destination that blends refinement and sophistication with New York style and energy," Les Grandes Tables Du Monde wrote in its 2021 guide. "Chef Daniel Boulud and his brigade treat their guests to a sensory delight through a contemporary cuisine rooted in classic French traditions using seasonal and local ingredients with a touch of world flavors."

He is originally from Lyon, France, and later moved to Bedford, New York.

