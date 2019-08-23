Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Town Supervisor Accused Of Driving Drunk After Hitting Utility Pole
Lifestyle

Cat Missing For 11 Years Reunited With Owner Thanks To SPCA In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tiger hugs his owner Maggie after an 11-year separation.
Tiger hugs his owner Maggie after an 11-year separation. Photo Credit: Dutchess County SPCA

A stray cat that had been hanging outside of an area home for about three years has been reunited with his owner after missing for 11 years.

Tiger was reunited with his mother, Maggie, after Dutchess County SPCS staff member Carol O'Connell took the time to pay attention to the stray cat that has been coming by her house every now and then, said the SPCA.

On a whim, O'Connell borrowed a scanner from the shelter and discovered the cat was micro-chipped. With information from the chip, the shelter was able to locate the owner, and discovered the cat had been missing for 11 years, the SPCA said.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Tiger had a reunion with his mom Maggie, after getting checked out by clinic director.

"He was in remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long, and today he is back with his family whom he had not seen since he was 3 years old," the shelter said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.