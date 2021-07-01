Casting Call: New NBC Show Searching For Contestants

Have a great voice and can write your own music? Then you might find yourself on a hot new NBC program seeking contestants that is totally different from any reality show on TV.

Called "American Song Contest," the new reality show will showcase talent from across the country who can perform and write their own music and songs, the show's producers said.

The show said they are looking for "artists who own the stage and captivate an audience with original music."

All signed or independent artists will be looked at from indie to pop, bands to DJs, rap to singer-songwriters, from across the country and the District of Columbia.

The show is a takeoff of the Eurovision contest that has produced such acts as ABBA, Celine Dion, and most recently, Duncan Laurence.

The big draw to the show is that all of the music must be original, no cover bands, no tribute bands, original songs only.

“American Song Contest” is expected to debut in early 2022. The show is still being put together, including the prize, the judges, and the host.

To enter the show, visit www.americansongsubmissions.com.

