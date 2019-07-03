Casting Call: HBO Series Being Produced In Area Looking For 'Very Specific Look' For Roles

HBO isn't finished looking for locals to appear as extras and actors in its upcoming TV series, “I Know This Much Is True” starring Mark Ruffalo that's been produced in the Hudson Valley.

Only this time they aren't looking for babies or teens. Instead, they are looking for men with beards, the longer the better. Oh, and with no visible tattoos or modern haircuts, said officials with Rita Powers Casting Agency, who is handling the casting for the series.

The men selected will be playing characters from the 1900s to the 1930s.

Powers said that any man who thinks they might fill the bill should stop shaving now and must be okay with the possibility of a haircut or shave from the hair and makeup department.

The agency is also looking for women with both short and long "natural" colored hair, with no modern cuts, colors or styles. And, again, no tattoos.

One special "type" the agency is looking for is a "frail" man who can look 105 years old.

The agency will only see local residents (within one hour of 22 IBM Road, Poughkeepsie).

If you think you have what it takes, iktmitopencalls@gmail.com , and include "1920" in the subject line.

Emails must contain sizes (height, weight, tops, bottoms, shoe), union or nonunion status, don't put "must join," unless you are willing to join; your location and a current photo. No glasses or hats.

The series, which has been filming through the Poughkeepsie area, is based on the book by Wally Lamb, follows the lives of twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

The six-episode series, set to air in 202, also stars Ulster County resident and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis. Kathryn Hahn, and former Rockland resident Rosie O’Donnell.

