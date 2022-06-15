Casting Call For Baby Boomers To Appear In New Mystery Drama Filming In Hudson Valley

Baby boomers who have the acting bug biting now have a chance to get their foot in the door with a part as an extra in a new Peacock series.

The upcoming series, "Poker Face," is filming in Orange and Dutchess counties, with a home base in Newburgh, the Dutchess County Film Commission said.

They are currently seeking Hudson Valley locals or paid work as extras, the commission said.

Parts include:

Men and Women (50s-70s) to portray dinner theater patrons between Friday, June 17 to Thursday, June 23.

Men and Women (60+) to portray retirement home residents between Monday, June 27 to Saturday, July 9.

Developed by Rian Johnson, the series is a case-of-the-week mystery drama starring Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, and a host of others. It will air on the NBC Peacock channel.

Anyone interested should email pokerface@gwcnyc.com.

Note: The subject line should say "Hudson Valley Dinner Theatergoer" or "Hudson Valley Retirement Home Resident"

In the email, include:

Your Name

Phone number

Confirm whether you are non-union or SAG-AFTRA

A current non-professional photo. A selfie is fine.

Participation will require a COVID test before filming in Newburgh.

You can also register at www.gwci.app/talent.

