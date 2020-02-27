Contact Us
Lifestyle

Casting Call: Award-Winning TV Production Company Seeks Amateur Bakers

Kathy Reakes
Calling all bakers to try out for a new TV show.
Calling all bakers to try out for a new TV show. Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you think your favorite dessert takes the cake, then you might want to try out for a new television show that has put out a casting call for bakers.

The award-winning production company is working with a major cable network to find America’s most enthusiastic and dedicated competitive bakers.

Whether you’re a pie pro or a cookie connoisseur, they are looking for blue-ribbon fanatics for a fun new project about the world of competitive baking.

The project will follow a handful of bakers as they travel and compete in baking competitions.

To be considered you must participate in at least one baking competition annually and be over 18 years of age.

Interested? Apply here.

