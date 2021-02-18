Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Carnegie Deli Adding Location In Region

Kathy Reakes
The Carnegie Deli is now serving food at the Windham Mountain Resort in the Hudson Valley.
The Carnegie Deli is now serving food at the Windham Mountain Resort in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Windham Mountain Resort

When stacked pastrami on rye with a pickle comes to mind there's one place that most New Yorkers think of and that's the Carnegie Deli.

Well, good news.

Now residents of the region can enjoy the real thing now that the iconic New York City delicatessen is offering some of its favorite dishes at the Windham Mountain Resort.

The deli opened its doors at the resort on Friday, Feb. 12, located in Windham in Greene County.

Opened in 1937, this is the first time the deli's foods will be available at a ski resort, the resort said. 

“Since stepping in to enhance the dining experience at the mountain a few months back, Centerplate has been great at tapping authentically New York partners to create a more memorable dining destination for our guests of all ages,” said Chip Seamans, president & general manager, Windham Mountain. 

The following Carnegie Deli offerings will be available at these locations on the mountain:

  • The Hot Pastrami Sandwich at the Mountain Express Cafeteria and Seasons Restaurant
  • The Hot Corned Beef Sandwich at Seasons Restaurant
  • Potato Knishes at Seasons Restaurant

Windham Mountain Resort, which is open year-round, offers lodging, 285 skiable acres, 54 trails serviced by 11 lifts, 6 terrain parks, an Adventure Park, and more. 

Currently, the ski resort is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information, call 1-800-754-9463.

