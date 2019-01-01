Buh-Bye! More New Yorkers Moving Out Of State Than In, New Study Reveals

Is it the exorbitant cost of living? What about public transportation issues?

More New Yorkers moved out than in last year, according to a recent study by United Van Lines.

The St. Louis-based moving company found that New York had the fourth-highest rate of residents moving to other states -- with 61.5 percent of moves being outbound.

New Jersey has ranked in the top 10 for the past 10 years, moved up one spot on the outbound list to No. 1 -- with 66.8 percent of moves being outbound.

The state with the highest percentage of inbound migration, however, was Vermont (72.6 percent), with 234 total moves. Oregon had 3,346 total moves -- the second highest percentage with 63.8 percent inbound moves.

Click here for the full study.

