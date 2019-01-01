Contact Us
Buh-Bye! More New Yorkers Moving Out Of State Than In, New Study Reveals

More New Yorkers moved out than in 2018, according to a recent study by United Van Lines.

Is it the exorbitant cost of living? What about public transportation issues?

More New Yorkers moved out than in last year, according to a recent study by United Van Lines.

The  St. Louis-based moving company found that New York had the fourth-highest rate of residents moving to other states -- with 61.5 percent of moves being outbound.

New Jersey has ranked in the top 10 for the past 10 years, moved up one spot on the outbound list to No. 1 -- with 66.8 percent of moves being outbound.

The state with the highest percentage of inbound migration, however, was Vermont (72.6 percent), with 234 total moves. Oregon had 3,346 total moves -- the second highest percentage with 63.8 percent inbound moves.

Click here for the full study.

