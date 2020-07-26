Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Brand-New Sighting: Black Bear Finds Its Own Way To Enjoy Sunday Brunch

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
This black bear had a field day with the contents of an overturned garbage can in the Dutchess County town of Union Vale on Sunday morning, July 26. Photo Credit: Contributed
This black bear, at Peekskill Towers, looks like it may be apartment hunting. Photo Credit: Contributed
Police respond as a bear strolls through St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
A pair of bears outside a residence on Harris Road in Bedford Hills. Photo Credit: Martin Wayne
The duo in Bedford Hills from another angle. Photo Credit: Martin Wayne
A bear was spotted near the intersection of Richbell Road and Burgess Road in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Scarsdale Police Department

There have been dozens of reported black bear sightings in the area the last month.

Including at a golf course.

Even a cemetery.

And now, most recently, a bear in the Hudson Valley making its own morning meal with the contents of garbage cans.

The bear was captured on camera in the Dutchess County town of Union Vale on Sunday morning, July 26. (See first image above.)

Another bear, seen in Northern Westchester outside Peekskill Towers, looks like it may be apartment hunting. (See second image above.)

Here are tips from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation on what to do if you see a bear:

  • Don’t panic. Bears are more likely to be afraid of you than you are of them. Know that you have the privilege of seeing a magnificent wild creature close-up, but don’t lose sight of the fact that bears are powerful animals that may defend themselves if they feel threatened.
  • Never approach, surround, or attempt to touch a bear.
  • Always leave a clear escape route for the bear. If you feel threatened by a bear, back away slowly, but do not run. If the bear keeps coming back or will not leave, make loud noises—yell, clap, blow car horns or air horns, or drum on nearby objects.

Find more information at dec.ny.gov/animals.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.