Brand-New Research Reveals How Many Times Americans Check Their Smart Phones Each Day

Researchers have reported new findings on just how much Americans depend on their smartphones.

A survey by global tech care company Asurion found that on average, Americans check their phones 96 times a day, meaning once every 10 minutes.

This is a 20 percent daily increase compared to a similar study conducted two years earlier.

Asurion also reported 18- to 24-year-olds check their phones twice as much as the national average, and this age group is more likely to attempt to limit phone use.

The number one reason people surveyed reported that they use their phones is to stay in touch with friends and family.

Learn more about the survey's findings here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.