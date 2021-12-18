Brand-New Report Reveals How Much Money You Need To Retire In These Parts Of Region

A new report has reported just how much money residents need to save up to retire in certain cities in the United States.

MagnifyMoney's analysts found that there are 28 metros in the United States where retirees need to save at least $1 million to retire with an average lifestyle.

The website reported that analysts based the amount required to retire on the average amount that retirees spend in a year in each of the locations.

The location with the largest amount of savings needed to retire was San Francisco, $1.56 million needed, according to the report.

Some Northeast metros ranked high on the list, including New York City, which came in at fifth with $1.34 million needed to retire.

Poughkeepsie was listed at 13th, with projected savings needed to be $1.21 million.

Boston was listed as 18th, with $1.12 million in savings needed to retire.

Finally, Bridgeport broke the $1 million mark and was ranked 22nd, with an estimated $1.03 million needed to retire.

