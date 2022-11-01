Brand-New Coffee Shop Up, Running In Hudson Valley

A new coffee shop is open for business in Northern Westchester.

Matters Coffee is located at 50 Maple St. in Croton-on-Hudson.

The coffee shop focuses on offering responsibly-sourced and sustainable beverages, according to the Matters Coffee website.

Throughout the fall, Matters Coffee is also offering a seasonal menu, with caffeinated and non-caffeinated options, including pumpkin pie chai, apple cider, pumpkin cinnamon iced coffee, and caramel apple steamer.

"I'm so glad this coffee shop opened up!! It's convenient, great parking, delicious drinks, friendly staff," Kristen M. wrote in a Yelp review. "I visited for the first time this past Saturday (got the salted Carmel drink advertised outside the shop) and returned on Sunday (white mocha iced coffee-I think that's what I called it). Very clean, nice open concept, looks comfy to sit and hang out. I can't wait to go back this weekend!"

