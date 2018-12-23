Contact Us
Black Ice Is One Of Winter’s Top Dangers: Here's What You Should Do To Stay Safe

Valerie Musson
Black ice
Black ice Photo Credit: File photo

Officials in the area are warning residents of the dangers of black ice.

Black ice can cause severe injury to drivers and pedestrians alike, and navigating through it safely is as easy as keeping these tips in mind:

  • If you’re walking in snowy or icy conditions, wear proper footwear. Your shoes or boots need to have sufficient traction to prevent the slippery conditions from causing you to fall.
  • Use handrails whenever possible and keep your feet on the ground instead of lifting them up. It’s called the “penguin shuffle” and it can help prevent injury.
  • Drivers, know how to handle your vehicle. Let your car pass over the ice without slamming the brakes or making any sudden adjustments to avoid spinning out. “Overcorrection” is a major cause of ice-related vehicle accidents.
  • Drivers and pedestrians should also know when black ice is most likely to form: when it’s raining and the air is 32 degrees F or lower. These conditions cause the ground to freeze, and in turn, precipitation will freeze on impact.

For more ice-related safety tips, click here .

