Black Bear Sighting Reported In Hudson Valley

A black bear gave some residents in Northern Westchester a quick scare as it made the rounds through an otherwise quiet neighborhood last week.

The New Castle Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Aug. 9 after the bear was spotted making the rounds on Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing.

Police said that the bear stuck to himself, and did not create any public disturbances before heading back into the woods.

In response to the initial sighting, an alert was issued by police to stay clear of the black bear.

The bear left peacefully and no incidents were reported involving area residents or pets.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.

"If a bear creates any problem, the New Castle Police will respond, and, if necessary, the NYSDEC. Otherwise, the black bear is natural to the area and residents should take the following NYSDEC recommended precautions."

