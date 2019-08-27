Billy Crystal Was 'Down To Earth' During Visit To Area Restaurant, Owner Says

The owner of Florrie Kaye's Tea Room in Carmel Hamlet said Billy Crystal was "down to earth" on a visit to her restaurant.

Gina Aurisicchio said it was his first time at her restaurant and the two had never met before the visit Saturday, Aug. 24.

A photo on Florrie Kaye's Instagram shows Aurisicchio with the popular 71-year-old actor and comedian, along with Aurisicchio's mother Anna Almond.

"He was with nine other guests," Aurisicchio said. "The reservation was under another name and we didn't realize at first it was him.

"Nobody else in the dining room realized it, which was great. I was so happy the other guests didn't realize it so he was able to relax and enjoy himself."

After eating, Crystal browsed around the quaint cafe, taking in some of the British memorabilia on display. He also bought an item in the gift shop.

"He was very complimentary and loved the place." said Aurisicchio. "He is down to earth. We were thrilled to have him."

