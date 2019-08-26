Contact Us
Billy Crystal Stops By Popular Area Cafe

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal dropped by a popular cafe in the area. Photo Credit: florriekayes Instagram

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal stopped by a popular area cafe over the weekend.

The 71-year-old Crystal was in Putnam County at Florrie Kaye's Tea Room in Carmel according to a post on Instagram showing the smiling celebrity next to owner Gina Aurisicchio and another woman.

The post on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 24 said, "So Blessed to have my favorite actor stop by Florrie Kaye's!! We love you Billy!!!"

The quaint hotspot at 69 Gleneida Ave. in Carmel draws plenty of locals and out-of-towners in for afternoon tea and food. It pays homage to the Royals and is filled with British memorabilia including vintage dresses and fancy hats.

