Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Woman Falls Or Jumps From 50-Foot Cliff Rushed To Westchester Medical Center
Lifestyle

Ben Stiller Show 'Severance' Filming In Hudson Valley Brings Stars To Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Adam Scott
Adam Scott Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Star watchers in Westchester may have gotten a glimpse of several top-tier actors who are currently filming an Apple TV+ show in the area.

On Tuesday, May 18, stars were in Yonkers working on Ben Stiller's new series, "Severance," which features Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.

The premise behind the series focuses on employees including Scott of "Parks and Recreation" and "Big Little Lies" fame at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level, according to Deadline.

Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Ben Stiller, who owns a home in Chappaqua, is the director of the series.

Chappaqua's Ben Stiller

Michael Schilling Wikimedia

Filming in Yonkers is part of a trend in the city that last year approved financial incentives for Lionsgate to build a large film studio in the city.

Yonkers IDA officials have said the studio will create hundreds of jobs and brings in millions of dollars.

Not sure if the crew will be back on Pietro Drive on Wednesday, April 19, but it's worth checking out if they are.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.