Bada Bing: 'Sopranos' Movie Films In Hudson Valley

Fans of the "The Sopranos" might have thought they were seeing double if they were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the original Tony Soprano's son, Michael Gandolfini, while he was filming in Westchester the past two days.

Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, is taking on his father's role as mob boss Tony Soprano, in an upcoming HBO drama, "The Many Saints of Newark."

Filming took place in Yonkers on Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1 on School Street, near Broadway and Park Hill Avenue, said On Location Vacations .

Earlier, the cast and crew took over a funeral home on Long Island to film scenes in Garden City for the much-anticipated mini-series.

Co-written by "Sopranos" creator David Chase, the film stars Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michael Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta. It is set in the 1960s in Newark during the race riots.

The movie is set for release in September 2020.

No word if they plan to return to the area for additional filming.

