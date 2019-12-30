Area Woman Among Finalists In Powerball's First Millionaire Of 2020

A lucky Westchester woman will start the new decade with a chance to win a $1 million bucks during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Kai Nichols, 49, of White Plains, was one of five people chosen to become the first Powerball winner of 2020 during a drawing on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The First Powerball of the Year Winner, was announced during last year’s New Year’s Eve telecast, according to Dick Clark Productions.

Nichols, one of more than 300 Powerball players who vied for the coveted chance, will know shortly after midnight if she takes home the cash when the drawing takes place on live TV shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

During an interview following the event, Nichols said if she wins she plans to pay off bills and enjoy life.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.