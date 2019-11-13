Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Area Teacher Vies Tonight In 'Jeopardy!' Tourney Of Champions Semis

Joe Lombardi
Francois Barcomb, far right, with the other Tournament of Champions semifinalists. Photo Credit: Jeopardy! Productions
Barcomb with his quarterfinal-round competitors Photo Credit: Jeopardy! Productions

A teacher in Northern Westchester who lives in Ulster County will be competing in the semifinals of the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

In May, Francois Barcomb of New Paltz, an 11th-grade physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, took home $100,000 to win the "Jeopardy!" the Teachers Tournament.

In July, Barcomb was one of the show's 15 top competitors invited back to compete for the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions and a chance for a $250,000 grand prize.

The semifinals began on Monday, Nov. 11 and wrap up Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WABC-TV Channel 7, with the final three semifinalists competing, including Barcomb. (See all nine semifinalists in the second photo above.)

The two-day finals air on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15.

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck

The 10-day "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions started on Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's one-sided quarterfinal victory aired Friday, Nov. 8, when he competed against a graduate student from Seatac, Washington, and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta.

In addition to the quarter-million-dollar first-place prize, the second-place winner gets $100,000, and third-place winner $50,000.

