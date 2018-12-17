Area Chef Beats Three Others To Win Food Network's 'Chopped' Episode

To say Fairfield County Chef Eric Felitto is a little psyched about winning Tuesday night's episode of "Chopped" is an understatement.

Early Wednesday, Felitto, who was hard at work, took a break from cooking to tell Daily Voice about how he had to wait almost a year before revealing that he won the event against three other chefs.

"I filmed on Jan. 18., 2017 and had a $250,000 fine hanging over my head if I told anyone," the popular chef of The Chelsea an the Tasty Yolk food trucks said.

Know for delicious sandwiches and entrees such as the mouth-water Chicken Scarpariello, luscious lobster rolls and tons of other fine dishes, as well as, of course, egg sandwiches, Felitto said the competition was "brutal."

"It was a 12-hour day at a full pace," he said. "Even with winning I said I would never do it again it was so intense, but now with everyone asking me when I'm going to compete again, I just might."

Felitto said the hardest part of the competition was not knowing the kitchen, and of course, nerves.

"I thought for sure I was chopped in the first round for oversalting and then the judges said it was cooked perfectly," he laughed.

By the second round, he was on top of his game and had some seven minutes left to stand and watch the other two chefs sweat.

He's already spent his winnings by taking his wife on a trip to Spain to celebrate.

"I needed it after competing right after the holiday season," he said. "It was a great trip."

Following last night's watch party, which was packed to the rafters with well-wishers, Felitto is back at work and happy about it.

"I'm glad I don't have to hold it in anymore," he said.

Who knows, you might see him on "Chopped Champions," or even, "Beat Bobby Flay."

But don't wait to sample his tasty dishes which can be found at one of the Tasty Yolk food trucks or at his restaurant The Chelsea, at 12 Unquowa Place, Fairfield.

Reservations are "strongly" recommended, by calling 203-254-8200.

Want to see the show? Click here to view the entire episode.

