Amber Heard Spotted Grocery Shopping In The Hamptons, Report Says

Straight off her multi-million loss to Johnny Depp in an ugly court battle, "Aquaman" star Amber Heard is hanging out in the Hamptons, but keeping it low-key.

The actress has been spotted shopping at discount store TJMaxx in Bridgehampton, and picking up groceries from upscale grocer Citarella in Southampton, reported Page Six.

Locals tell Page Six the 36-year-old embattled star, who claimed Depp abused her, reportedly wasn't talking with anyone, except the fishmonger while picking up salmon.

Other items in her basket included Cheerios, Coca-Cola, cauliflower, and other veggies, Page Six reported.

Page Six had previously reported Heard was seen dining at Greek restaurant Calissa in Water Mill, with her sister, Whitney Heard, and Whitney’s two children.

Heard, who was vilified on social media during the infamous trial, owes Depp $8.4 million in damages, but is reportedly broke, Page Six said.

In an interview on NBC's "Today" following her loss, Heard told Savannah Guthrie: “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony," Page Six previously reported.

But for now, with the trial behind her, it's fun in the sun in the Hamptons for Heard, all the while keeping a low profile.

Click here to read the entire Page Six story.

