North Rockland Daily Voice
Alert Issued For Netflix 'Update Your Payment' Email Scam

Christina Coulter
If you receive an email with this "try again payment" prompt, don't press the button!
If you receive an email with this "try again payment" prompt, don't press the button! Photo Credit: marketing-semokvepmu-sakangendevcvt@bdadcz.com

A phishing scam is taking on new life as many use streaming services more frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Forbes, the legitimate-looking email prompting users to update their Netflix payment information comes complete with Netflix logos and bypasses most email spam filters.

The scam email, titled "Notice of Verification Failure", reportedly takes Netflix users that are fooled into clicking to a convincing CAPTCHA page, which also has Netflix branding. 

From there, victims of the scam are taken to a Netflix lookalike page, where they are prompted to enter their Netflix login information, billing address and credit card information. 

According to a blog post by cloud security provider Armorblox, the scam email began hitting Netflix users' inboxes a few weeks ago. After entering payment details, victims of the sophisticated scam are redirected back to Netflix. 

Most spam filters were thrown off because the scam uses legitimate website domains. The website that users are directed to from the email, ‘axxisgeo[.]com’, belongs to a Texas-based oil and gas company. 

Before deleting the offending scam message, Netflix asks subscribers who receive phishing emails to forward them to phishing@netflix.com.

