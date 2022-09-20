6 NY Eateries Among 50 Nationwide To Make NY Times' List Of 'Restaurants We Love Most'

Six eateries in New York are among 50 nationwide that The New York Times labels "restaurants we love most in 2022."

The list was published on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Five of the six are in New York City:

Bonnies: Cited for making Cantonese cuisine "seem new again, no easy trick." The restaurant is located in Brooklyn, on Manhattan Avenue.

Little Mad: Located in Manhattan, on Madison Avenue, the Korean American eatery's prime galbi "may be one of New York City’s best new steak offerings," says The Times.

The Musket Room: The restaurant, which opened in 2013 in lower Manhattan, "takes a globalist approach to flavor, borrowing ideas from Spain, Lebanon, Japan," says The Times.

Semma: The Times says Chef Vijay Kumar makes the most of South India's "deep, lavish flavors" at this year-old eatery in Greenwich Village.

Zaab Zaab: The restaurant, which opened in April in Elmhurst, Queens, features Thai cuisine from the Region of Isaan.

The other New York restaurant on the list is located in the Capital Region, in the City of Hudson in Columbia County:

Cafe Muffon: The Times notes the restaurant's knack for turning "otherwise pedestrian items like fried bologna sandwiches, crepes, and rice porridge into the very best versions of themselves."

The 50 selections include restaurants from Portland, Maine to Eastsound in Washington State, and include eateries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, among other states, including two in Nashville, Tennessee, and two in Coral Gables, Florida.

Click here to read the full New York Times report.

