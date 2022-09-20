Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Struck By Car On Sidewalk In Hudson Valley
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A lucky Hudson Valley Powerball player walked away with a cool $50,000 after matching four of the numbers and the Powerball.
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley is $50,000 richer after hitting a third-place prize.

The winning ticket for the Monday, Sept. 19 game was purchased in Putnam County at the Gulf Gas Station on Main Street in Brewster.

The player hit four matching number and the Powerball, New York Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 7-15-36-46-67 with a Powerball of 7. 

No word yet on who the lucky winner might be.  

If you aren't the winner, no worries, the jackpot for the Wednesday, Sept. 21 game is an estimated $251 million, lottery officials said.

The Powerball drawing is held at 11 p.m.every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 

