$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Area

With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game.

The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand prize, but will pocket $313,715 before taxes.

The winning numbers included 23-25-39-47-51-52 + 30 as the multiplier.

The ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, lottery officials said.

Maybe the winner's luck will hold and they will take some of that cash and try their luck at winning the $1 billion Powerball game set for Monday, Oct. 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.