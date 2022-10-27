$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Area

One lucky person is $1 million richer after a winning second-place Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.

The ticket, one of six sold across the country, was sold in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms in Chester at 38 Brookside Road for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.

No one picked the winning numbers of 19-36-37-46-56 with the Powerball of 24, to walk away with the entire $715 million jackpot.

The $1 million ticket sold in Chester had five correct numbers, but not the Powerball, lottery officials said.

Winning $1 million tickets were also sold in California, Connecticut, Illinois, and Michigan.

The winner hasn't stepped forward yet.

