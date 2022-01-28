Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
1-4 Magnitude Earthquake Startles Some Residents In Region

Kathy Reakes
The earthquake zone.
Photo Credit: US Geological Survey

If you felt a jolt, you weren't imagining things.

The mild, shaking jolt in Connecticut that startled some in Fairfield County, was in fact a mild earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS, the organization responsible for earthquake tracking around the country, said the 1.4-magnitude quake took place at 12:38 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27 in Greenwich, two kilometers north-northwest of the neighborhood of Cos Cob.

They reported the quake was felt in Cos Cob, Greenwich, Old Greenwich, and Riverside.

Police received a couple of calls but weren't sure what caused the jolt. 

The USGS said about 50 people have reported feeling the jolt.

If you felt the jolt and want to report it, the USGS keeps track of the number of reports here. 

