Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Cheerleading Captain In Hudson Valley County: DA

A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said.

The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

On the day of the stabbing, around 4 p.m., the defendant stabbed Green in the abdomen during the Mount Vernon High School’s celebratory parade on Gramatan Avenue. Green was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she was pronounced dead, Rocah said.

The defendant was then arrested later that evening in Dobbs Ferry and was also charged in connection with injuring another teenager at the parade with non-life-threatening lacerations, according to Rocah. However, these charges were dropped due to the teen's age.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will be sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

"Today, the defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident," Rocah said, adding, "We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing."

