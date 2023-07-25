Legacy At Stake: Harvard Admissions Perk Under Federal Review, Reports Says

The US Department of Education announced this week it had opened an investigation into the prestigious Massachusetts university's admissions practices for undergraduate applicants, according to Harvard's newspaper, the Crimson.

The investigation will seek to determine if the legacy or donor admissions discriminate on the basis of race, the Crimson reported. If so, the university may violate the Supreme Court's June 29, 2023 decision that effectively eliminated affirmative action.

Harvard released a statement about the Supreme Court's decision the same day it was announced, signed by the university's president, Lawrence S. Bacow, and other administrators.

"We will certainly comply with the Court’s decision," the statement read.

Harvard is performing its own review of its admissions process while continuing to encourage students from different backgrounds to apply, according to a spokesperson for the university.

In a statement, Nicole Rura, senior communications officer for Harvard Public Affairs and Communications said: “Following the Supreme Court’s recent decision, we are in the process of reviewing aspects of our admissions policies to assure compliance with the law and to carry forward Harvard’s longstanding commitment to welcoming students of extraordinary talent and promise who come from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences.

"Our review includes examination of a range of data and information, along with learnings from Harvard’s efforts over the past decade to strengthen our ability to attract and support a diverse intellectual community that is fundamental to our pursuit of academic excellence."

The investigation follows on the heels of Wesleyan University's decision to officially halt its preference for legacy candidates.

