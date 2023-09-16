Latest On Lee: Storm Nears Landfall With Tropical-Storm Force Winds Extending 400 Miles

After strengthening to Category 5 status late last week, Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, is still producing hurricane-force winds that extend over 100 miles away from its center and tropical-storm force winds that have a reach of around 400 miles.

The highest wind gust reported from the storm was 62 miles per hour in Dennis, Massachusetts, near the center of Cape Cod. Nantucket has seen wind gusts of more than 40 mph.

For a look at Lee's peak wind gusts in New England on Saturday, and eastern Canada on Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 17, see the image above from AccuWeather.com.

More strong winds and high surf are expected through mid to late afternoon Saturday before conditions are expected to rapidly improve as Lee is moving quickly at 25 miles per hour.

Numerous power outages have been reported in New England, especially along coastal Maine.

Storm surge of about 1-3 feet is expected along the coasts of New England, including Cape Cod, with 1-2 feet along Long Island.

The highest rainfall amounts of around 5 inches are expected in rain.

Sunday will be mostly sunny throughout the region, with a high temperature in the mid-70s, before a new storm system arrives overnight into Monday, Sept. 18.

For more info on Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.