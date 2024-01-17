Late Show Bandleader Paul Shaffer Lists $2.75M Home In Hudson Valley

The 8-acre, 4,958 square foot property, located in Bedford's Middle Patent Estate area on Cedar Hill Road, includes four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, according to a Realtor.com report from Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Shaffer, who was Letterman's sidekick for the entirety of both Late Night With David Letterman and the Late Show, originally bought the home in 1991 for $680,000, the outlet reported. Letterman resides nearby in North Salem.

The residence features a renovated chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, including two ovens and a custom range hood. It also includes a fireplace, a finished studio and office with a spa-like bath and sauna, and a great room filled with natural light thanks to a wall of windows.

The property also has a heated saltwater pool with a jacuzzi, a tennis and basketball court, and a gated driveway.

Anyone who ends up buying the residence is in for a bout of relaxation, as the property is adorned with plenty of greenery and mature trees.

"Enveloped in a country setting, this property offers a peaceful sanctuary away from the bustle of city life, while remaining mere minutes from the charming towns of Bedford and Greenwich," the home's listing reads.

The property is currently being listed by Houlihan Lawrence.

