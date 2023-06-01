Fair 83°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Armed Hudson Valley Robbery

Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed man wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store.

Know him? Man wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store with a weapon. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police
Kathy Reakes
The robbery took place in Orange County around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the Stewart's Shop in the town of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh Police, the man pressed an unknown black object into the back of the cashier and demanded cash and Newport cigarettes.

He then fled in the direction of the Meadow Hill section of the town of Newburgh.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sissia at 845-564-1100 or Msissia@townofnewburghpolice.org

