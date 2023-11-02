Man Accused Of Running Prostitution Ring Of Children At Hudson Valley Eatery

Greene County resident David J. Bacucci, age 42, of the hamlet of Purling, was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 1 by the New York State Police along with the Village of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County Child Abuse Unit.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, an investigation revealed that Bacucci was involved in endangering the welfare of children by attempting to promote their prostitution out of Davey’s Barista located at 146 N. Church St. in the village of Goshen.

Bacucci was charged with:

Attempting to promote prostitution

Endangering the welfare of a child

Unlawful imprisonment

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court where he was remanded to Orange County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

He is ordered to appear in the village of Goshen Court on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The State Police is asking anyone who feels they were victimized by Bacucci or knows of someone who was, to please contact the New York State Police Monroe BCI at 845-782-8311.

