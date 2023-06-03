Kitchen Products Sold Nationwide Recalled Due To Injury Concerns, Reports Of 'Severe Cuts'

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Empower Brands is recalling approximately 469,000 Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers due to both laceration and ingestion hazards.

According to the CPSC, the juicers can rupture during use, striking users and posing a laceration hazard. They've also been known to leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing an additional concern for consumers.

To date, there have been 261 reports of incidents involving the juicers, including 47 injuries that involved "severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches, bruises and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention."

Officials described the recalled items as "countertop, brushed stainless steel, self-cleaning juicers, with a built-in automatic shut-off system."

The PowerXL logo is located on the front of the juicer. The model numbers and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the Model SHL96 and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer.

Recalled items were sold at Walmart, CVS, BJ's Wholesale Club, Kohl's, Marshall's, Target, and other major retailers between September 2020 and August 2022.

Anyone using the recalled juicers has been advised to stop immediately and return the products to Empower Brands for a full refund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.