Hudson Valley Man Slashes Barber, Cuts Own Throat, Police Say

The incident occurred in Ulster County in the 600 block of Broadway at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, in Kingston.

According to Chief Egidio Tinti of the Kingston Police, Gunercindo Diaz-Diaz, age 41 of Kingston, was spotted by a New York State Trooper with a knife to his neck on a city street.

The trooper pulled over and tried to talk Diaz-Diaz out of harming himself, but he cut his neck, causing a minor injury, Tinti said.

The trooper then used his taser to subdue Diaz-Daiz and then put him in handcuffs so he could not injure himself again until Kingston Police arrived on the scene, police said.

He was taken to HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Hospital in Kingston for treatment of his injuries.

A short time later, an employee, age 68, of a barbershop on Broadway, who was not identified, was found slashed in the abdomen several times, allegedly by Diaz-Diaz, Tinti said.

He was transported to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery to repair the damage, but is expected to survive, he added.

Tinti said the two men do not know each other, and an investigation is underway.

Diaz-Diaz was released around midnight from the hospital and arrested and charged by Kingston Police with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Tinti said.

He was held overnight for arraignment and appeared in court on Friday, April 26. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

