Hudson Valley Man Charged With Murder

Ulster County resident Damon Foy, age 50, of Kerhonkson, was charged with felony murder on Wednesday, April 3, and arraigned in the town of Esopus Justice Court.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Foy, was arrested following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Police did not release details surrounding the homicide including where it took place and the gender or name of the victim.

Scuitto said the investigation remains active.

Foy was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

