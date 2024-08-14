Kennedy Appeals Ruling in NY Ballot Access Residency Case Involving Hudson Valley Home

Following Judge Christina Ryba's ruling that Kennedy does not meet the legal requirement of a New York resident and cannot appear on the state's election ballots, the presidential hopeful has decided to keep fighting, according to a statement released by his campaign on Wednesday, Aug. 14

According to Ryba, Kennedy made a false statement when he listed his Katonah address at 84 Croton Lake Rd. as his place of residence on nominating petitions. This makes the petitions invalid.

The ruling would also prevent Kennedy from appearing on ballots in other states where he uses that address if it is upheld, according to a report by the BBC.

Despite the setback though, Kennedy filed an appeal on Wednesday and called the decision a "partisan ruling" by a Democratic judge.

"Judge Ryba’s ruling is an assault on New York voters who signed in record numbers to place me on their ballot," Kennedy said in a statement, adding, "The party of my father and uncle’s time was committed to expanding voters’ rights and understood that competition at the ballot box is an essential part of American Democracy. The DNC is now a party that uses lawfare in place of the democratic election process.”

During court proceedings, Kennedy attempted to make the case that he had been renting a bedroom from a friend named Barbara Moss in Katonah. Moss testified that she charges Kennedy $500 a month for the room and that there is no written lease, according to the BBC.

Kennedy claims that he is registered to vote in New York and that the state has been his primary residence since 1964. He also says he pays taxes in the state and has a New York driver's license in addition to a legal license and law practice in the state.

However, Kennedy currently lives in California with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame, the BBC reported.

In her ruling, Ryba said that "overwhelming" evidence suggested Kennedy only holds a New York address for "political standing."

"Based upon the clear and convincing credible evidence presented in this case, the Court finds that the 84 Croton Lake Road address listed on the nominating petition was not Kennedy's bona fide and legitimate residence, but merely a 'sham' address that he assumed for the purpose of maintaining his voter registration and furthering his own political aspirations in this state," the ruling reads.

