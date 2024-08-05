Harris Expected To Name Running Mate In Campaign Video Within 24 Hours: Report

The move is similar to how President Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate in 2020.

While more than a dozen names have been floated as Harris' potential vice presidential nominee, six candidates seem most likely, Politico reported.

Those are 51-year-old Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, 46-year-old Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, age 60, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, age 42, and 52-year-old Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Politico reported that Harris interviewed Kelly, Shapiro, and Walz on Sunday, Aug. 4, at the vice president's residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

The Guardian and several other news outlets reported on Monday, Aug. 5, that Harris had narrowed her choices to Shapiro and Walz. Her campaign has not commented on those reports.

Whoever she chooses will join her on stage for a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. It's the first stop in a major offensive for the ticket.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago will officially nominate Harris and her running mate later this month. They will face off against former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

The Harris campaign has had to scramble to build the infrastructure of a national campaign since President Joe Biden withdrew his re-election bid.

