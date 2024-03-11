Jimmy Fallon Crashes NY College Party, Pokes Fun At Alma Mater's Impending Closure

The 49-year-old “Tonight Show” host and “Saturday Night Live” alum made a surprise appearance at what appears to be a frat party at a house near the UAlbany campus on Saturday, March 9.

Video shared on TikTok shows dozens of students screaming with excitement while trying to snap selfies as Fallon is led through a crowd and into the residence. It was not immediately clear how long he stayed at the party.

Fallon’s surprises didn’t end there; he made another unexpected appearance hours later at comedian Nate Bargatze’s show at MVP Arena.

A TikTok video shows him poking fun at his alma mater, Albany’s College of Saint Rose, which is slated to close in May after years of financial struggles.

“My school, if you haven’t heard, is going out of business,” Fallon told the crowd. “In a few years, I’m gonna tell my friends, ‘where’d you go to school?’ and I’ll go ‘you know that Spirit Halloween? My computer science class was between the Jason hockey mask and the puppet from Saw.’”

Fallon confessed to the crowd that he dropped out of college 13 credits shy of obtaining his communications degree to pursue his comedy career.

In May 2009, he returned and received his bachelor of arts degree after being granted experiential learning credits for his TV work. The school also gave him an honorary doctorate degree.

“I have a fake degree from a school that doesn’t exist,” he said. “What the hell is going on? I went to an invisible school. I went to Hogwarts.”

Fallon grew up in the Hudson Valley, in the Ulster County village of Saugerties, and graduated from Saugerties High School in 1992.

He appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 1998 to 2004 and has hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC since 2014.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.