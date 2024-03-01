Jennifer Dulos Case: NBC's Dateline To Air Special On Murder Conspiracy Guilty Verdict

The special, titled "A Life Interrupted," will air on Friday, March 1 at 9 p.m. and will take an in-depth look at the case, which began after Jennifer Dulos, age 50, of New Canaan, disappeared on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The two-hour special will air on the same day that 49-year-old Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Dulos's late estranged husband, Fotis Dolus, was found guilty in Stamford of all counts including conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering.

According to the evidence introduced during her trial, Troconis conspired with Fotis Dulos to murder Farber Dulos while the two were in the middle of a divorce and custody battle. Fotis Dulos killed himself after he was arrested in connection with Farber Dulos's murder, a case that has captured national attention.

Much of the two-hour Dateline special will focus on the details of this case, including Troconis's guilty verdict. It will also include all-new interviews conducted by the show's Dennis Murphy with six of Farber Dulos's friends.

The network teased some of the comments made about Farber Dulos by her friend, Sona: "[Jennifer] was a person that shows up, she would've done that for us. For me, it was important to show up for her and her kids."

A preview of this exchange can be viewed by clicking here.

The special will also take a close look at never-before-seen evidence, including "expansive" video and photos from residential security systems and police cameras that brought the crime's timeline to life.

A video preview of the special can be viewed by clicking here.

According to Paul J. Ferencek, State’s Attorney for the Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District, Troconis is now being held on a $6 million bond and faces up to 50 years in prison on all counts when she is sentenced on Friday, May 31.

