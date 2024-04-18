Trader Joe's Recalling Basil Sold In Virginia, DC Due To Salmonella Outbreak

This week, the supermarket giant issued an alert cautioning shoppers in 29 states, as well as Washington, DC, not to consume the product as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigates a reported outbreak of Salmonella.

According to the FDA, "Trader Joe’s has already voluntarily removed all Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging from their store shelves and this product should no longer be available for sale to customers at their stores."

Infinite Herbs CEO Grego Berliavsky was apologetic to the community when announcing the recall, while advising that they are fully compliant with US food safety regulations.

"I am heartbroken at the thought that any item we sold may have caused illness or discomfort. We simply will not rest until we can once again be confident in the safety of this product," he wrote.

"All farms we source from must comply with US food safety regulations, meet buyer requirements, and submit documentation verifying food safety practices," Berliavsky added.

"We sourced the recalled basil from a single farm, which is no longer in production, and we are working with the farmer to conduct an internal investigation of the food safety practices."

The recalled basil was sold in stores in these states:

Alabama;

Connecticut;

DC;

Delaware;

Florida;

Georgia;

Iowa;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Kansas;

Kentucky;

Massachusetts;

Maryland;

Maine;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Montana;

North Carolina;

Nebraska;

New Hampshire;

New Jersey;

Nwe York;

Ohio;

Pennsylvaia;

Rhode Island;

South Carolina;

Tennessee;

Virginia;

Vermont;

Wisconsin.

As of Thursday, April 18, the FDA has confirmed a total of 12 people who have become infected by Salmonella in seven states, including one that had to be hospitalized. Seven of Seven of eight cases with information available reported exposure to fresh organic basil purchased from Trader Joe's before becoming

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses, which was supplied out of Miami.

"This product should no longer be for sale at Trader Joe’s and is likely past shelf-life," the FDA stated. "If you already bought organic basil from Trader Joe’s and removed it from the packaging or froze it and cannot tell if it was Infinite Herbs-brand, do not eat or use it and throw it away."

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause Salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of Salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness, according to the FDA.

