Improved Air Quality, Warmer Temps, Stray Showers On Tap For Weekend

Saturday, June 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the upper-70s. Air quality will continue to improve after days of smoky skies from Canadian wildfires. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers.

The outlook for Sunday, June 11 calls for mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions, with a high in the mid-80s. There will once again be a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Off-and-on showers will continue overnight into Monday morning, June 12.

Showers will become likely Monday afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Thunderstorms will be possible in the middle of the afternoon into the early evening.

Tuesday, June 13 will be partly sunny with more showers possible and a high temperature again in the mid-70s.

