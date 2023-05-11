‘Immediately Stop Using': 2.2 Million Exercise Bikes Recalled After Injuries Reported

The seat post assembly of the Peloton Bike Model PL01 can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.

The bike measures 4 feet long, and 2 feet wide, and has an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights.

The Peloton name and the model number are displayed on the inside front fork, near the flywheel.

Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations, and bruises due to falling from the bike, the CPSC said.

The bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com, and Dicksportinggoods.com from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400.

Consumers may contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at support.onepeloton.com/hc/en-us/articles/360060446032-Peloton-Recalls-Tread-And-Tread-Full-Details-Here or at onepeloton.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for information on how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.

