IDs Released For Drivers In Christmas Night Crash In Orange County That Injured 9, 3 Critically

The Orange County incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 at the intersection of Route 52 and Route 17 in the town of Crawford.

Ulster County resident Victoria Bayne, age 42, of New Paltz was driving a 2020 Kia Telluride SUV north on Orange County Route 17 with seven passengers -– three adults aged 75, 42, and 40, and four children between the ages of four and nine -- collided with a 2013 Audi S4 driven by Joshua Lagrange, age 21 of Wurtsboro, according to the town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko.

Blasko said on Wednesday, Dec. 27 that Bayne is in critical condition at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

The driver of the Audi is in stable condition at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, the chief said.

The condition of the passengers of the Kia are:

A woman, age 75, from Middletown, is in stable condition at Garnet Health Medical Center.

A woman, age 42, of New Paltz, is in serious condition at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

A man, age 42, of New Paltz, is in critical condition at Garnet Health Medical Center.

A boy, age 9, of New Paltz, is in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

A boy, age 5, of New Paltz, is in stable condition at Westchester Medical Center

A boy, age 4, of New Paltz, is in stable condition at Westchester Medical Center.

A boy, age 11, is in stable condition at Westchester Medical Center.

The injuries consist of head trauma, broken bones, cuts, and abrasions, Blasko said.

Previous news reports about fog being the cause of the accident are inaccurate, he added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Town of Crawford Police Department at 845-744-3300 or the department’s tip line at 845-744-HINT (4468).

