IDs Released For Rockland Family In Apparent Triple Murder-Suicide Involving Police Sergeant

In Rockland County, members of the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 10 Clydesdale Court in the hamlet of New City to perform a welfare check on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made entry to the residence and discovered the four deceased persons, consisting of a man, a woman, and two boys, according to Detective Norman Peters of the Clarkstown PD.

The woman and boys were shot, while the man appears to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Peters.

The deceased were all members of the Morgan family: Watson Morgan, age 49, Ornela Morgan, age 43, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12.

Watson Morgan was employed as a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in Westchester.

All four were found to have gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this phase of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Peters, noting that a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Peters described the incident as isolated, saying "the public is not in any danger."

Rockland County Executive Ed Day issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying, "As we try to make sense of this unimaginable tragedy our hearts break for the family involved in this devastating murder-suicide in Clarkstown.

"On behalf of the people of Rockland, I send my prayers and deepest condolences to family, friends, and fellow officers of the victims, along with the entire town of Clarkstown.

"Please know that my thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incredibly tragic incident.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Clarkstown PD directly at 845-639-5840.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.