ID Released For Woman Shot, Killed Outside Apartment Complex In Region

Sullivan County resident Amy Redmond, age 48, of Smallwood, was found during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 28, outside a building in the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex in Monticello, along with a man who had also been shot, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

State Police are asking anyone with information to contact NYSP Liberty Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI ) investigators at 845-344-5300.

All information can be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

